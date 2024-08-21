First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,366,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,550,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 200,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,280. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

