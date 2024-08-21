Flare (FLR) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Flare has a total market cap of $700.00 million and $3.29 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,355,453,046 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01530828 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,026,186.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

