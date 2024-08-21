Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Flex has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other Flex news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Flex news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 559,062 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Flex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flex

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.