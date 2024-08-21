Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 430,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,081. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.05.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

