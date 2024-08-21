Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.21. 205,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,719. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

