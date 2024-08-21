Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,672,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 387,397 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 45,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 278.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

