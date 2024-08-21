Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $697.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.35 and a 200 day moving average of $623.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

