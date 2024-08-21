Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

