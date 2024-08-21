Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. 60,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

