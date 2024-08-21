Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital International Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,063.75.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $7.81 on Wednesday, hitting $1,997.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,708.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,029.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

