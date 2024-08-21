Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $458,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 450,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,133. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

