Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 5,999,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,530,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $600.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.