Focus Financial Network Inc. Invests $353,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 750,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,563. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

