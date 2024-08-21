Focus Financial Network Inc. Invests $353,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 750,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,563. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
