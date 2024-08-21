Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $986.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.