Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 437,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,784. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.