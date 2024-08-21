Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSPT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 151,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

