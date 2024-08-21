Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 1,880 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,115 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,722. The firm has a market cap of $309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $57.22.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

