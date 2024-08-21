Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,097 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

