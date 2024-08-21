Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 699,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,186,252 shares.The stock last traded at $78.07 and had previously closed at $79.83.

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Formula One Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

