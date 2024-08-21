FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 334992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Specifically, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

FOX Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in FOX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 49.9% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

