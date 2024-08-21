Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.92

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 6235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 246,648 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

