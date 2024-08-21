Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.77

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 94177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $651.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.