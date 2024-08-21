FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

