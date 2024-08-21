Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freightos updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Freightos Stock Up 1.2 %

Freightos stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

