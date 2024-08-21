FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 12,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 4.7 %

FREY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

