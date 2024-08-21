Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNF opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Fuji Media has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $13.70.
About Fuji Media
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.