Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNF opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Fuji Media has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $13.70.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

