FY2024 Earnings Estimate for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Issued By Zacks Research

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for PG&E in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NYSE PCG opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PG&E by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

