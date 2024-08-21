FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Leede Financial (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

QIPT opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $115.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 180,539 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 102,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

