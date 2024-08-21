FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIP) Issued By Leede Financial

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPFree Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Leede Financial also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

QIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

