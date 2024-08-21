FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Decreased by Analyst

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 0.4 %

CHR opened at C$2.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$487.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.