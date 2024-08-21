FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immatics Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

IMTX stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. Immatics has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 76.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,086,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after buying an additional 3,503,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Immatics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,443,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 604,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,352,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 747,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,113,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

