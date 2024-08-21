FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Cut by Zacks Research

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 1,125.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

