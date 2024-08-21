FY2024 EPS Estimates for Strategic Education, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,820,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,470,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 450,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.