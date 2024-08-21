FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Issued By Atrium Research

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dynacor Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$5.18 on Monday. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$189.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

