GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 40,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 209,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after buying an additional 342,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Down 1.6 %

GME stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.63 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

