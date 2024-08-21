GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $23.52

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $24.50. GAP shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 737,678 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

GAP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 4,441.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

