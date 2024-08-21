GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Short Interest Update

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

