GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Short Interest Update

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE GEV opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $190.80.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GEV has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
