Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genelux in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

GNLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

GNLX opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Genelux has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $70.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genelux by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

