General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in General Motors by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 596,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 210,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. 11,071,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,584. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

