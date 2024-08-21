Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $490.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

