Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Shares Down 7.2%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 604,213,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average session volume of 45,591,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

