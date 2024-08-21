Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

