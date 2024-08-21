Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

