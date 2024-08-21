Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 56,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.
Institutional Trading of Grab
Grab Price Performance
NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
See Also
