Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 56,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Grab by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Grab by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 259,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Grab by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 717,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Grab by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 164,850 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

