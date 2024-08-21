Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GCBC opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $524.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

