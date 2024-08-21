Grin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,652.01 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $109,652.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

