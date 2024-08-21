Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 389,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,401,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 149,923 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

