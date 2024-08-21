Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 10,110,000 shares. Currently, 34.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

