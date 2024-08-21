Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.78. 4,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.85.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.78.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.
