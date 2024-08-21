HashAI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $51.79 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, HashAI has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. HashAI has a total market cap of $51.79 million and approximately $360,664.64 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00062937 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $234,003.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

